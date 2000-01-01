Company Profile

Typhoon Exploration Inc is a Canadian based mineral exploration company which owns a diversified portfolio of properties. The company holds an interest in Aiguebelle-Goldfields, Destorbelle gold properties, Fayolle gold properties, Monexco properties, Ranger gold properties, and Sommet gold properties. The company operates through the single segment being the Exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets.