Company Info - TYP

  Market Cap: CAD1.460m
  Symbol: TSX:TYP
  Industry: Basic Material
  Sector: Gold
  • Currency
  ISIN: CA9023976033

Company Profile

Typhoon Exploration Inc is a Canadian based mineral exploration company which owns a diversified portfolio of properties. The company holds an interest in Aiguebelle-Goldfields, Destorbelle gold properties, Fayolle gold properties, Monexco properties, Ranger gold properties, and Sommet gold properties. The company operates through the single segment being the Exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets.Typhoon Exploration Inc is a mineral exploration company which owns a diversified portfolio of properties.

