Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It's also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, and State Fair, to name a few. Tyson sells 90% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, restaurants, and noncommercial foodservice establishments, such as schools, healthcare facilities, military bases, and other packaged food companies. In addition, 10% of the company's revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.