Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN)

North American company
Market Info - TSN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TSN

  • Market Cap$20.201bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TSN
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9024941034

Company Profile

Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It’s also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, and State Fair, to name a few. Tyson sells 90% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, restaurants, and noncommercial foodservice establishments, such as schools, healthcare facilities, military bases, and other packaged food companies. In addition, 10% of the company’s revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.Tyson Foods Inc processes and distributes value-added beef, chicken pork, prepared foods and related allied products, including animal and pet food ingredients. Its product brands are Wright, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Sara Lee.

