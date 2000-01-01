Company Profile

TZ Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops intelligent devices and smart device systems that enable the commercialization of hardware and software solutions for the management, control, and monitoring of business assets. It also offers packaged asset delivery system that provides storage and enclosure systems to secure, streamline, and audit the complete chain of custody of parcels and express deliveries; infrastructure protection system, which offers cabinet level locking solutions.