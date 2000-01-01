Company Profile

U and I Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The company together with its subsidiaries is engaged in property investment and development, investment and trading. It operates in three segments including investment; development, and trading. The investment segment is engaged in managing the company's investment property portfolio, generating rental income and valuation surpluses from property management. Its development and trading segment, which is the key revenue driver, is engaged in managing the company's development and trading projects.