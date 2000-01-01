U Banquet Group Holding Ltd (SEHK:1483)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1483

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1483

  • Market CapHKD1.088bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1483
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9159T1094

Company Profile

U Banquet Group Holding Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the operation of a chain of Chinese restaurants. It provides wedding services and distribution of goods consisting of fresh vegetables, fruits, seafood and frozen meat in Hong Kong.

Latest 1483 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .