Company Profile

u-Blox Holding AG is a Swiss manufacturer of wireless semiconductors and modules for use in consumer, automotive, and industrial applications. The firm's business is organized in two segments--Positioning and Wireless products, which sells chips and modules for wireless connectivity; and Wireless Services, which offers wireless communication technology services for reference designs and software. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Asia-Pacific region, with the rest coming from Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.u-Blox Holding AG develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity that are used in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. It has Positioning, Wireless products, and Wireless services.