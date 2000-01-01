U3O8 Corp (TSE:UWE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UWE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UWE
- Market CapCAD1.960m
- SymbolTSE:UWE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA9034158001
Company Profile
U3O8 Corp is a Toronto-based exploration company focused on clean energy commodities. The Laguna Salada uranium-vanadium deposit in Argentina has been prioritized for development and would be followed by the multi-commodity Berlin deposit in Colombia.