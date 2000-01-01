Company Profile

U3O8 Corp is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration of uranium and related minerals in South America. The company's projects include Laguna Salada project, a uranium-vanadium deposit in Argentina; Berlin project, which contains uranium in a layer of limestone and sandstone that also contains phosphate, vanadium, nickel, rare earths and other metals, in Colombia, and Kurupung project, in which uranium is concentrated in veins, in Guyana.U3O8 Corp is a Toronto-based exploration company focused on clean energy commodities. The Laguna Salada uranium-vanadium deposit in Argentina has been prioritized for development and would be followed by the multi-commodity Berlin deposit in Colombia.