UAE Oil Services (LSE:UOS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UOS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UOS
- Market Cap£5.500m
- SymbolLSE:UOS
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINIM00BF5G7P11
Company Profile
UAE Oil Services PLC has been formed for the purpose of making acquisitions in the oil and gas support services sector in Middle East and North Africa region, with an initial focus on the UAE.