Company Profile

UBA Investments Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the investments in a diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted securities. The company's investment portfolio comprises of different sectors of businesses including telecommunications, retail businesses, properties, and manufacturing. The group's investment strategy is to maximize profit for shareholders through investment in listed securities with relatively high yield and more stable, especially the bank, transportation and telecommunication sectors. It derives revenue from investments in listed and unlisted securities in Hong Kong.UBA Investments Ltd is an investment holding company in Hong Kong. It is primarily engaged in the investments in a diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted securities.