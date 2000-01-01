Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UBNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UBNT

  • Market Cap$7.791bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:UBNT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90347A1007

Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks Inc provides wireless and wireline network equipment for small Internet service providers and small- and midsize-business integrators.

Latest UBNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .