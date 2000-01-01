Company Profile

Founded in 1986 in France by five brothers of the Guillemot family, Ubisoft is the third-largest independent video game publisher. Ubisoft employs a deep pool of developers at studios across the globe. The firm owns a number of well-known franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, Rayman, Trials, and Just Dance.Ubisoft Entertainment is an entertainment company that produces, publishes and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones and tablets. It also produces educational software.