Ubisoft Entertainment (EURONEXT:UBI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UBI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UBI

  • Market Cap€7.143bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:UBI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000054470

Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment is an entertainment company that produces, publishes and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones and tablets. It also produces educational software.

Latest UBI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .