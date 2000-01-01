UBM (LSE:UBM)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UBM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UBM

  • Market Cap£4.263bn
  • SymbolLSE:UBM
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorMarketing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BD9WR069

Company Profile

UBM PLC is a B2B events organizer. It operates in segments including Events offering face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, & conferences; and Other Marketing Services providing website sponsorships and banner advertising.

Latest UBM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

UBM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .