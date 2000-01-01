UCAR (EURONEXT:ALUCR)
Company Info - ALUCR
- Market Cap€26.340m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALUCR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0011070457
Company Profile
UCAR is an independent group that campaigns for the democratization of car rental in all its forms: short, medium and long term passenger vehicles and utilities for individuals and businesses.