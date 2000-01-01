UCAR (EURONEXT:ALUCR)

Company Info - ALUCR

  • Market Cap€26.340m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALUCR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011070457

Company Profile

UCAR is an independent group that campaigns for the democratization of car rental in all its forms: short, medium and long term passenger vehicles and utilities for individuals and businesses.

