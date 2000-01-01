UCB SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:UCB)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UCB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UCB
- Market Cap€16.605bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:UCB
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINBE0003739530
Company Profile
UCB is a Belgium-based biopharma firm focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system and immunologic diseases. Historically, revenue was derived from allergy medicine Zyrtec and epilepsy drug Keppra, both of which have lost patent protection. The firm's key products are Cimzia (immunology), Vimpat (epilepsy), Neupro (Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome), Briviact (epilepsy), Evenity (osteoporosis), and Nayzilam (cluster seizures).UCB SA is engaged in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system and immunological diseases.