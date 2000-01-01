Company Profile

UCB is a Belgium-based biopharma firm focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system and immunologic diseases. Historically, revenue was derived from allergy medicine Zyrtec and epilepsy drug Keppra, both of which have lost patent protection. The firm's key products are Cimzia (immunology), Vimpat (epilepsy), Neupro (Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome), Briviact (epilepsy), Evenity (osteoporosis), and Nayzilam (cluster seizures).UCB SA is engaged in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system and immunological diseases.