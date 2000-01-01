Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:UCL)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UCL

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:UCL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90354D1046

Company Profile

Ucloudlink Group Inc provides mobile data connectivity and portable WiFi services. The business operates under uCloudlink 1.0, which focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services across different countries. Under uCloudlink 2.0, provides mobile data connectivity services to local users across different MNOs in a single country.

Latest UCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .