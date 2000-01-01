Ucloudlink Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:UCL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UCL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UCL
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:UCL
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS90354D1046
Company Profile
Ucloudlink Group Inc provides mobile data connectivity and portable WiFi services. The business operates under uCloudlink 1.0, which focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services across different countries. Under uCloudlink 2.0, provides mobile data connectivity services to local users across different MNOs in a single country.