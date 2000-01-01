Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc is engaged in the exploration for and separation of rare earth elements (REE) within Canada and the United States. The company's project consists of the SuperLig-One - Pilot Plant, Bokan Dotson ridge REE project, and Ray mountain project. Its primary focus is the Bokan Dotson ridge REE property in Alaska. The Bokan Dotson ridge REE project is located approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Ketchikan and approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Prince Rupert, British Columbia. Its Ray mountains region of central Alaska features an extensive sheet of alluvial sediments that are derived from granitic source rock of the ruby batholith.