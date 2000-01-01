Company Profile

UDG Healthcare PLC provides healthcare services in North America, Ireland, the UK, and continental Europe. The firm operates in two segments: Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services and Sharp Packaging Services. The Ashfield Commercial and Medical Services segment generate most of the revenue. This segment provides services related to sales and marketing, communications, event management, and medical and regulatory affairs. The Sharp Packing Services segment provides commercial and clinical trial packaging services to healthcare companies. The largest proportions of revenue are generated in the United Kingdom and North America.UDG Healthcare PLC provides services to healthcare manufacturers and pharmaceutical retailers with operations in over 20 countries.