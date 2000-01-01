Company Profile

UEX Corp is a Canadian based company engaged in the discovery and development of existing and new uranium and cobalt deposits. It is currently engaged in the exploration and evaluation of its mineral properties located in the province of Saskatchewan. Its projects include Christie Lake Project, West Bear, Horseshoe-Raven Project, Shea Creek Project, and Other Projects.