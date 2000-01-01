UGI Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:UGI)
North American company
- Market Cap$7.779bn
- SymbolNYSE:UGI
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- ISINUS9026811052
UGI Corp is an American holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transport and marketing of energy and related services. Its segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business. The UGI International segment consists of LPG distribution businesses. The Midstream & Marketing segment consists of energy-related businesses. The UGI Utilities segment consists of the regulated natural gas and electric distribution.UGI Corp through its subsidiaries distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It is a retail distributor of propane and butane, provides natural gas and electric services.