Company Profile

UGI Corp is an American holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transport and marketing of energy and related services. UGI Corp's Gas Utility and Midstream & Marketing divisions account for the vast majority of its total revenue. The Gas Utility business engages in the regulated distribution and transmission of natural gas to, primarily, the American states of Pennsylvania and Maryland. UGI Corp's Midstream & Marketing division encompasses its Energy Services and Electric Generation activities. Within Energy Services, the company sells mainly natural gas to Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic states through its owns processing, storage, and pipeline facilities. This division also generates and sells electricity through its portfolio of thermal power plants.UGI Corp through its subsidiaries distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It is a retail distributor of propane and butane, provides natural gas and electric services.