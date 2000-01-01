UiPath Inc Class A (NYSE:PATH)

Company Info - PATH

  • Market Cap$39.196bn
  • SymbolNYSE:PATH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90364P1057

Company Profile

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, and professional services. It generates a majority of the revenues from the US, followed by Romania and the rest of the world.

