Company Profile

UK SPAC PLC formerly Mountfield Group PLC is a UK based company engaged in the provision of construction support and property services. The principal activities of the group are the supply of fit-out services to data centers, office, retail, and other commercial premises and of specialist construction services including those related to property fabric repair and refurbishment. The company is operated through the Construction and Fit-out segment. The Construction segment includes direct contracting and trade contracting services to both main contractors and corporate end-users. Fit-out segment provides raised flooring systems to main contractors and corporate end-users. It derives most of the revenue from the Fit-out segment.Mountfield Group PLC is engaged in the construction and fit-out of Data Centres for the IT industry together with office fit-out and refurbishment. Its segments are Construction and Fit-out.