Company Profile

UKrproduct Group Ltd is a holding Group for a group of food and beverages businesses in Ukraine. The main activities of the company are the production and distribution of branded dairy foods and beverages (kvass) in Ukraine and the export of milk powder. The company produces branded food with its own nationwide distribution network. It is organized internationally into five main business segments, Branded products segment which includes processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter and spreads, Beverages segment includes kvass, Non-branded products segment includes skimmed milk powder, other skimmed milk products, Distribution services segment involved in the resale of third-party goods and provision of transport services, and Supplementary products segment is involved in grain crops.UKrproduct Group Ltd is engaged in the production and distribution of branded dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and the export of milk powder.