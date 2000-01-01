Ulferts International Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1711)

APAC company
Market Info - 1711

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1711

  • Market CapHKD136.800m
  • SymbolSEHK:1711
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000387867

Company Profile

Ulferts International Ltd is engaged in retailing of furniture which includes sofabeds, adjustable beds, and other ancillary items such as pillows, mattress toppers and mattress protectors.

Latest 1711 news

