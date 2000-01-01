Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ULTA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ULTA
- Market Cap$14.294bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ULTA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS90384S3031
Company Profile
Ulta Beauty Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. It offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services.