Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC provides electronic and software technologies for the defense, aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company develops relationships with customers to identify needs and customize solutions. It has a wide product portfolio to sell differentiated technologies and systems for improving communication platforms. Thousands of contracts are created with a multitude of customers each year. It reports in three segments: Aerospace and Infrastructure, Communications and Security, and Maritime and Land. Its customers are contractors located all over the world. Approximately half of revenue is derived from North America and around one third comes from the United Kingdom.Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of electronic systems for the international defence and aerospace markets.