Company Profile

Ultralife Corp provides products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems to customers across the globe in the government and defence, medical, safety and security, energy, and industrial sectors. The company design, manufacture, install and maintain power and communications systems including rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries, charging systems, communications and electronics systems and accessories, and custom-engineered systems. The company's segments include Battery and Energy Products, Communications Systems, and Corporate.