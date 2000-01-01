Umanis NR (EURONEXT:ALUMS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALUMS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALUMS

  • Market Cap€108.680m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALUMS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013263878

Company Profile

Umanis NR is engaged in consulting and engineering business, which offers business intelligence, CRM, Web and IT, and enterprise resource planning; infrastructure and production services.

Latest ALUMS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .