Umicore SA (EURONEXT:UMI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UMI
- Market Cap€10.273bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:UMI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
- ISINBE0974320526
Company Profile
Umicore SA is a materials technology and recycling company. The company recycles and produces materials. It is centered on three business areas Catalysis, Energy and Surface Technologies, and Recycling.