Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank with operations mostly in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States as well as Nevada. The bank provides a broad range of banking, wealth management, mortgage, and other financial services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers. Its community banking model places a high premium on innovation, specifically on its product delivery system and its service user experience. The company also owns another operating subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor offering a full range of investment products and services, including various securities and planning services as well as insurance. The bank's main source of revenue is net interest income.