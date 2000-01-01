Company Profile

UMS Holdings Ltd manufactures high precision front-end semiconductor components and perform complex electromechanical assembly and final testing services and also produces modular and integration systems for original semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Its products and services include precision machining, metal finishing process, system integration, refurbishment and prototyping. It has semiconductor and others segments. These segments provide precision machining components and equipment modules for semiconductor equipment manufacturers and also base components to oil and gas original equipment manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Singapore, Malaysia and United States of America and also China, Poland, Taiwan and South Korea.UMS Holdings Ltd manufactures high precision front-end semiconductor components and perform complex electromechanical assembly and final testing services and also produces modular and integration systems for original semiconductor equipment manufacturers.