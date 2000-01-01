UMT United Mobility Technology AG (XETRA:UMD)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UMD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UMD

  • Market Cap€42.590m
  • SymbolXETRA:UMD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005286108

Company Profile

UMT United Mobility Technology AG offers service and solutions for mobile and electronic payment systems and in the field of data analytics.

Latest UMD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .