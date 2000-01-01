Company Profile

UMT United Mobility Technology AG offers service and solutions for mobile and electronic payment systems and in the field of data analytics. It serves Hotel, infrastructure, automotive, passenger transport, mobile phone service providers and other industries. The company offers solutions especially for large-scale customers such as PAYBACK app. Geographically all the activities are functioned through the region of Germany.