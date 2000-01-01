UmweltBank AG (XETRA:UBK)

European company
Market Info - UBK

Company Info - UBK

  • Market Cap€314.730m
  • SymbolXETRA:UBK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005570808

Company Profile

UmweltBank AG provides commercial banking services. The company offers various deposit products; savings accounts and bonds, current accounts, and environmental accounts; and loan and financing products.The company offers its products for solar energy, wind and hydropower, combined heat and power station, low-energy construction, environmentally-friendly production, and organic farming and recycling fields.UmweltBank AG provides commercial banking services. The bank offers financial advisory, mortgages, and loans for environmental friendly projects. Additionally, it provides financing for energy projects and ecological renovation services.

