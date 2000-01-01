Un Toit Pour Toi SAS (EURONEXT:MLUTP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLUTP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLUTP
- Market Cap€43.880m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLUTP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINFR0013180189
Company Profile
Un Toit Pour Toi SAS is engaged in owning and upgrading campsites. The Company acquires campsites, transforms them into residential leisure parks by installing mobile homes or cottages, and markets them on plots of 150 to 300 m2.