Un Toit Pour Toi SAS (EURONEXT:MLUTP)

European company
  • Market Cap€43.880m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLUTP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013180189

Company Profile

Un Toit Pour Toi SAS is engaged in owning and upgrading campsites. The Company acquires campsites, transforms them into residential leisure parks by installing mobile homes or cottages, and markets them on plots of 150 to 300 m2.

