Company Profile

Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research, development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals for the healthcare market. Its business activity is functioned through Chemical Pharmaceutical and Biological Pharmaceutical Products divisions. The In-house Chemical Pharmaceutical Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of chemical products such as Pinapu, among others. The In-house Biological Pharmaceutical Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of in-house biological products such as GeneTime and GeneSoft, among others. Pipeline product segment consists of industrialisation of pipeline pharmaceutical products.