Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd (SEHK:690)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 690
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 690
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:690
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINKYG9198H1406
Company Profile
Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research, development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals for the healthcare market. Its business activity is functioned through Chemical Pharmaceutical and Biological Pharmaceutical Products divisions. The In-house Chemical Pharmaceutical Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of chemical products such as Pinapu, among others. The In-house Biological Pharmaceutical Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of in-house biological products such as GeneTime and GeneSoft, among others. Pipeline product segment consists of industrialisation of pipeline pharmaceutical products.Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd is a Chinese biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research, development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals for the healthcare market.