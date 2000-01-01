Company Profile

Uni-President China is a leading Chinese instant noodle and beverage manufacturer. According to AC Nielsen, at the end of 2019, Uni-President was China's second-largest producer of instant noodles (21% market share) and ready-to-drink teas (30% market share). Uni-President China is majority-owned (70.5%) by parent company Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, Taiwan's largest food production company.Uni-President China Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China.