Unibail-Rodamco SE (MTA:UL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UL
- Market Cap€19.038bn
- SymbolMTA:UL
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINFR0000124711
Company Profile
Unibail-Rodamco SE is a real estate company that develops and invests in properties. The firm's property portfolio includes shopping centres, offices, and convention and exhibition venues across Europe.