Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (EURONEXT:URW)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - URW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - URW

  • Market Cap€19.283bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:URW
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013326246

Company Profile

WFD Unibail-Rodamco NV is a real estate company that develops and invests in properties. The firm's property portfolio includes shopping centres, offices, and convention and exhibition venues across Europe.

Latest URW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .