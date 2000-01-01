UniCredit SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:UCG)

European company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - UCG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UCG

  • Market Cap€18.925bn
  • SymbolMTA:UCG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005239360

Company Profile

UniCredit is one of the two largest Italian retail and commercial banks, but roughly half of its operations are outside Italy. It has a strong presence in Germany, Austria, and Central and Eastern Europe.UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank offering local expertise as well as international reach. It also delivers its services to Western, Central and Eastern European network.

Latest UCG news

