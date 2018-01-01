Unidata SPA Ordinary Shares (MTA:UD) Share Price

UD
Unidata SPA Ordinary Shares
European company
Communication Services
Telecom Services
Company Profile
Unidata SPA is engaged in the field of information technology and telecommunications offering internet connectivity and services in the city and province of Rome. Its services include Fiber & Networking, Cloud & Datacenter, and IoT & Smart Solutions.
Symbol
MTA:UD
ISIN
IT0005338840
Currency
EUR
