UniDevice AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:UDC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UDC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UDC
- Market Cap€21.820m
- SymbolXETRA:UDC
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A11QLU3
Company Profile
UniDevice AG is engaged in providing electronic communications equipment. The core business of the company is wholesale of mobile phones of all reputable manufacturers.