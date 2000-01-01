Unieuro SpA (MTA:UNIR)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UNIR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UNIR

  • Market Cap€269.200m
  • SymbolMTA:UNIR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005239881

Company Profile

Unieuro SpA is an Italian chain of consumer electronics and appliances. Its products include Telephones, computer, small domestic appliances, consoles, video games, DVDs and houseware among others.

Latest UNIR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .