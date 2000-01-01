Unieuro SpA (MTA:UNIR)
- Market Cap€269.200m
- SymbolMTA:UNIR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINIT0005239881
Unieuro SpA is an Italian chain of consumer electronics and appliances. Its products include Telephones, computer, small domestic appliances, consoles, video games, DVDs and houseware among others.