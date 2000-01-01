Company Profile

Unifiedpost Group SA is a cloud-based platform for SME business services built on documents, identity and payments. The company's activities can be divided into Base Offering consisting of documents, identity and payments; and Premium Offering consisting of Platform Services. It generates the majority of its revenue from software-as-a-service (SaaS) fees, which consist of periodic fixed and usage-based fees paid by its customers for access to, and usage of, its cloud-based software solutions for a specified contract term. It also derives revenue from professional services fees, which include fees related to the implementation of its customers onto its platform, including discovery, configuration & deployment, integration, testing, and training, as well as other ad hoc consulting services.