UniFirst Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:UNF)
North American company
Company Info - UNF
- Market Cap$4.292bn
- SymbolNYSE:UNF
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Business Services
- Currency
- ISINUS9047081040
Company Profile
UniFirst Corp provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and other workplace products and services to businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment that accounts for the majority of the company engages in sales rents and sells clothing and non-garment items, and offers a cleaning service that delivers clean uniforms when it picks up dirty or contaminated ones. Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items. Specialty garments rental and cleaning segment provides specialty garments, non-garments, and cleaning services for nuclear and classroom applications. The First Aid segment provides safety supplies and pill packaging. The Corporate segment consists of various associated costs.UniFirst Corp together with its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, personalizing, renting, cleaning, delivering and selling uniforms & protective clothing, including shirts, jackets, coveralls, lab coats and specialized protective wear.