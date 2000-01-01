UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)
Market Cap $2.681bn
Symbol NYSE:UNF
Industry Industrials
- Sector-
- Currency
ISIN US9047081040
UniFirst Corp provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and other workplace products and services to businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The rental and cleaning segment accounts for the majority of company sales. That segment rents and sells clothing and non-garment items, and it offers a cleaning service that delivers clean uniforms when it picks up dirty or contaminated ones. The specialty garments rental and cleaning segment provides specialty garments, non-garments, and cleaning services for nuclear and classroom applications. The First Aid segment provides safety supplies and pill packaging. UniFirst manufactures most of its products at its plants in Mexico and Nicaragua.UniFirst Corp together with its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, personalizing, renting, cleaning, delivering and selling uniforms & protective clothing, including shirts, jackets, coveralls, lab coats and specialized protective wear.