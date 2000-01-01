Unigold Inc (TSX:UGD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - UGD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - UGD

  • Market CapCAD20.290m
  • SymbolTSX:UGD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA90476X5091

Company Profile

Unigold Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource company. Principally, it is focused on exploring and developing its gold projects in the Dominican Republic.

Latest UGD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .